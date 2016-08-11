Macy's to close 100 stores nationwide



What does this means for Wyoming's only Macy's location at the Eastridge Mall in Casper? No one knows just yet. Macy's has not released the list of affected locations.

"The locations of the 100 stores to be closed will be announced at a later date, once the company makes final decisions," the company said in a statement. " The company will communicate its store closing decisions directly with the associates in those locations prior to a public announcement. Macy’s is committed to treating associates affected by store closings with respect and openness. Associates displaced by store closings may be offered positions in nearby stores where possible. Eligible full-time and part-time associates who are laid off due to the store closing will be offered severance benefits."



“Customers nearly everywhere in America will have easy access to Macy’s stores, with the additional convenience and increased functionality of our dynamic digital offering,” Jeff Gennette , Macy’s, Inc. president, said.

Ultimately, the company state the reduction in stores will better meet longer term plans

image h/t Google Street View

#bootstrapped #oilcity #news

Macy's announced today that would close 100 full-line stores across the country starting in early 2017. The stores represent about 15 percent of the company's full-line locations.