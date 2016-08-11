Volunteer Firefighters Look to the Community for Support

(Hoback, Wyo.) - Summertime brings a flurry of activity to the Jackson Hole Valley. Each August, the volunteers from the Hoback Volunteer Firefighter’s Association hold a barbecue and silent auction in an effort to raise funds. This raises money works toward special trainings for the members and the purchase of equipment necessary to assist the Hoback community during times of emergency, fires, accidents, or catastrophic events.
“These volunteers are critical to the members of the community that make up the southern portion of Teton County,” said Hoback Fire Captain Michael Trumbower. “The community has always been very supportive of the volunteers because they know these folks will respond – rain or shine – to whatever emergency they may have,” he said.
The Hoback volunteers consistently respond to highway accidents in the Snake River Canyon, local and town fire emergencies, river related emergencies, and medical-aid calls. “There is no limit to the types of calls these volunteers get, and the hours of free-time that they give for trainings so they are ready for anything is commendable,” Trumbower said.
Every year volunteers cook up over 3,000 pounds of pork ribs feeding upwards of 1,200 supporters at their barbecue. This year’s event will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on August 13, at the Snake River Sporting Club (formerly Astoria Campground) in the Snake River Canyon three-miles south of Hoback Junction, Wyoming, on Highway 89.
“The food is great and the activities for the kids are always a hit,” remarked Captain Trumbower. “Many people don’t think about the fact that when they dial 911, it is their neighbors who will be coming to try to make things right again. It’s nice to know we can count on such great support from our community,” he said.
For more information on the Hoback Firefighters Barbeque, or to volunteer to help at the event, please call Mary Cernicek at 307-734-9432.
Feature Photo: h/t Bridger Teton National Forest / Pitchengine Communities
