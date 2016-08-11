Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.





All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

Haunna S Bennett, Casper, trespassing.

Cory M Campbell, Casper, District Court Bench Warrant.

Taylor D Egdorf, Casper, failure to comply.

Daniel S Ehrler, Natrona County, county warrant/hold for agency.

Eddie P Martinez, Casper, disturbance.

Destiny K Phillips, Casper, failure to appear.

Jeanine M Sjoblom, Casper, hold for probation and parole.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Tristan W Eckman, failure to appear.

Timothy L Funk Jr., hold for CAC.

James E Severson, serve jail time.

Trent E Arthur, two failure to complies, county warrant/hold for agency.





US Marshal's Office

Allen J Whiteplume Jr., contract hold billing.





Mills Police Department

Tina R Reeves, failure to comply.

















