Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.
All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County
District Attorney's Office.
Arrests
Casper Police Department
Haunna S Bennett, Casper, trespassing.
Cory M Campbell, Casper, District Court Bench Warrant.
Taylor D Egdorf, Casper, failure to comply.
Daniel S Ehrler, Natrona County, county warrant/hold for agency.
Eddie P Martinez, Casper, disturbance.
Destiny K Phillips, Casper, failure to appear.
Jeanine M Sjoblom, Casper, hold for probation and parole.
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
Tristan W Eckman, failure to appear.
Timothy L Funk Jr., hold for CAC.
James E Severson, serve jail time.
Trent E Arthur, two failure to complies, county warrant/hold for agency.
US Marshal's Office
Allen J Whiteplume Jr., contract hold billing.
Mills Police Department
Tina R Reeves, failure to comply.
