Getting Ready for the Western Design Conference

At Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking, we are looking forward to the Western Design Conference in Jackson Hole, WY. Only 100 artists from around the country are featured each year. We are honored to have been included.

The show is only about three weeks away, and there is still much to do! There are some exciting new things to unveil at the show. Scott is working on some one-of-a-kind touches, which are sure to be show stopping! He won't tell what they are right now, but they will be revealed at the show, and also on social media and our website at that time. If you are in the area, please stop by and see us.

It is open to the public on Friday, September 9th through Sunday, September 11th (during the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival.) The hours are 10AM to 5PM, each day, and entry is $15 per day. We have a few complimentary one-day passes to give, exclusively, to our customers. If you are going to come to the show, let us know ahead of time, and we will have a pass waiting for you. There will also be a show special for our tables, and our autumn special will be going on, too.



307-332-9846 | www.scottrobesoncustomwood.com Contact Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking:

