Recent Arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department





Desirae Writingbird, 36, Riverton, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant.





Erika Antelope, 26, Ethete, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant.





81-year-old male from Riverton went to ER from 4 wheeler accident.







Andrea Yellowbear, 35, Riverton, Arrested for FTA warrant







Tlana Jealous, 24, Ethete, Arrested for Shoplifting ($164.24 in merchandise) and FTA warrant.







Tashena Jealous, 31, Riverton, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant





Cherie Ghostbear, 42, Riverton, Arrested for Probation Revocation



Frances Blackbear, 51, Riverton, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant





Lander Police Department







60-year-old male, Lander, was cited for disturbing the peace.





36-year-old male, Lander, cited for shoplifting and a 33-year-old female, Lander, cited for shoplifting. Both trespassed from Bomgaars.





Jeremy Jervis, 36, Lander, Arrested for FCSO Warrant.





Wanda Spoonhunter, 47, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication after being medically cleared from ER.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office





Sia Brewer, 18, Riverton, Court Ordered Arrest.





Triston Ehle, 19, Riverton, Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol. Officers were dispatched to a reported fight. Upon arrival, Deputies did not observe a fight, however did make contact with Triston Ehle and a female subject. The female denied any assault taking place. Ehle was intoxicated and began banging his head on the vehicle cage of the patrol truck. He was eventually arrested for Minor under the Influence of Alcohol and jailed.





63-year-old male was airlifted from scene after falling off his horse. The incident reportedly occurred near Bear Creek Road.

#county10 #news