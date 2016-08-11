Dispatch for Thursday, August 11th

(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for August 10th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Cheryl Abbott, 51, Gillette, DUI, failure to maintain her lane of travel.

Keith Adels, 30, Gillette, bench warrant.

Tyler Anton, 31, Gillette, felony check fraud.

Edwin Deitemeyer, 53, Salinas CA, warrant, DUS.

Trevor Driver, 19, Gillette, probation violation.

Jay Lyman, 41, Gillette, bond revocation.

Michael McKannan, 35, Gillette, public intoxication.

Joseph Nielsen, 20, Gillette, first degree murder.

Abel Reyes, 21, Gillette, three counts of bond revocation.

Ray Sturdivant, 29, Gillette, five counts of bond revocation.

Rogelio Vargas-Martinez, 36, Gillette, warrant.

Beau Yonkee, 32, Gillette, arrested for DUI after being involved in a two car accident on North Garner Lake Road Wednesday afternoon.





A 34 year old Gillette man was arrested for use of a controlled substance when deputies were at a residence to serve an arrest warrant and found him instead.

A 41 year old man was stopped for speeding on 14/16 and approximately 14.6 grams of marijuana was allegedly found in his Mercedes. He was arrested for possession.

A 29 year old Gillette man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery after his 5 year old daughter called 911 and stated that "daddy was beating up mommy." The 28 year old mother was found with injuries to her face supporting that statement.

A 26 year old Gillette woman was arrested for felony arson after allegedly setting her boyfriend's trailer on fire.





In total there were 19 arrests yesterday.