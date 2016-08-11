UPDATE: Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets at time of crash

A fatal crash east of Dubois, Wyoming on August 10th has resulted in the death of a 62 year old male from Mohave Valley, Arizona. The crash occurred at 4:22 p.m. on August 10th near mile post 82 on US Highway 26 approximately 25 miles east of Dubois.





The male was operating a 2015 Harley-Davidson three wheeled motorcycle and towing a small cargo trailer while traveling west on US-26. For reasons that are still under investigation, the motorcycle left the highway to the north, crossed a driveway, struck a cattle guard and crashed into the fence attached to the cattle guard. After crashing into the fence, both the male and the 61 year old female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.





Both motorcycle occupants were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The male s ustained fatal injuries on scene. The female passenger was transported by helicopter ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper and has been hospitalized.





Contributing factors in this crash are still under investigation as this is still an ongoing crash investigation. This crash marked the 67th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2016. There were 92 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.





Names were not released as Next of Kin notification is still pending.





