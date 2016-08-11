Making a splash as an Olympian in Rio, UW incoming freshman Talita Te Flan

(Rio de Janeiro) – University of Wyoming freshman swimmer Talita Te Flan just competed for Ivory Coast in the 800 meter freestyle in Rio De Janeiro moments ago!





Te Flan took 6th place in the preliminary heat with a time of 9.07.21 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.



This was the first of four preliminary heats.





“Whether it’s an U.S. Olympian or a student-athlete from another country, we’re really excited about it,” UW head coach Tom Johnson said. “Recruiting Talita (Te Flan) was a long time in the making. It took us almost all spring because of her competition schedule. We are thrilled to have her on our team and excited to see what she can do this week. She owns a couple records in her home country, and I know that will translate well here with the group we will have looking ahead.”







She was born to an Italian mother and Ivorian father and holds dual citizenship in Italy and the Ivory Coast. She represents the Ivory Coast at the international level and currently holds the Ivorian records in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events.





We tip our hats to Talita for representing her country proudly and we are excited to see her in action in Laramie this swim season!







