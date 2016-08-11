3 fires burn in Yellowstone





In addition to the Pocket fire, there are currently two additional fires burning in Yellowstone National Park, the Fawn Fire and the Maple Fire. The Fawn Fire is 930 acres and the Maple fire is 10 acres.





Public and firefighter safety is the first priority for park managers. The Fawn and Maple fires do not pose a threat to visitors. All roads leading into and through the park are open.





Park visitors and communities north and west of the park should anticipate varying levels of smoke from these fires. Fires play a natural role in the ecosystem and crews are managing them for their benefits to the park. The decision on managing each fire in the park is based on a number of factors including, current and predicted conditions, as well as potential values at risk.





To learn more about fire management in Yellowstone, please visit go.nps.gov/yellfiremanagement . Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place within

Yellowstone National Park Information about these restrictions can be found on our





Feature Photo: Fawn Fire August 6 2016 . h/t NPS / Travis Clark



This new start is located between Shoshone Lake and Pocket Lake, approximately 5 miles SSE of Old Faithful and 5 miles west of West Thumb. After it was reported, three smokejumpers from the West Yellowstone Smokejumper Base started working to suppress the Pocket Fire, assisted by a Type 3 (light) helicopter conducting water drops. Today three additional Yellowstone firefighters will be transported via helicopter to assist with the firefighting effort. The fire is currently less than an acre and is under a full suppression strategy.