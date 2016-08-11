Two Lander students completed Engineering Summer Program

Earlier this summer, incoming high school seniors from Wyoming and six other states explored various fields of engineering during the University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science’s annual Engineering Summer Program.

Two students from Lander, Sean Donovan and Gabriel Loham, participated.

More than 30 students, selected through a competitive process, participated in hands-on laboratory activities in a variety of engineering disciplines. They worked directly with faculty members and advanced students from the College of Engineering and Applied Science.



“We have found a lot of students really have no idea what engineers do or what kinds of careers and job opportunities exist,” said Jeff Anderson, a faculty member in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering who directed the weeklong residential program. “They often do not realize that engineering affects nearly all aspects of our lives, so we try to show them that. The Engineering Summer Program has proven to be effective in educating and guiding the decision-making process of top-tier students in considering an engineering education.”

This year’s course topics and instructors included: electrical engineering, Bob Kubichek, associate professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering; atmospheric investigations, Terry Deshler, retired professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science; computer electronics, Steve Barrett, professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering; computer science, Allyson Anderson, senior lecturer in the Department of Computer Science; composite materials, Christopher Laursen, Ph.D. candidate in mechanical engineering; biomaterials, Carl Frick, associate professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering; machine design, Rob Erikson, associate lecturer in the College of Engineering and Applied Science; and thermal fluids and energy, Jian Cai, assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Additionally, the students participated in group activities and games, attended a UW Planetarium show, visited a Halliburton facility in Brighton, Colorado, toured the water treatment plant in Cheyenne, and viewed class demonstrations.

Feature photo: Some of the students who participated in the Engineering Summer Program / h/t Gary Duquette