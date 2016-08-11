Hunter Peak Fire tops 1,300 acres

The Hunter Peak Fire, on the Clarks Fork Ranger District of Shoshone National Forest, was active all day yesterday and is now estimated at 1,347 acres. No structures have been lost, but 95 are currently threatened.

There will be a public meeting tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Painter Store in the restaurant.

Evacuations remain in place for County Road XUX and the Squaw Creek area. The Shoshone National Forest has closed the following trails for public and firefighter safety: North Crandall Trail (Trail 609) and Squaw Creek Trail (Trail 610).

A type 1 incident command team took command of the Hunter Peak Fire at 6:00am on Thursday, August 11. Yesterday, this same team began transitioning off the Whit Fire as the complexity of that fire decreased.

Crews will be busy today continuing structure preparation and point protection as well as putting out any spot fires that may crop up. If conditions allow, burnout operations are being planned on the north and east sides of the fire.



photo from initial flight h/t inciweb

