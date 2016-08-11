The benefits of breastfeeding #BreastfeedingAwarenessMonth

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - SageWest Health Care is proud to provide support to the breastfeeding moms in our area – those at work and at home. We are committed to making communities healthier, and breastfeeding education enables us to do this with twice the impact, as it benefits babies and their mothers.

Benefits for babies

There are many benefits babies will reap from breast milk. The nutrients, hormones and antibodies provided by the mother will help keep the baby healthy and strong. Plus, breast milk tends to be easier for babies to digest. Add in the sense of comfort and security that breastfeeding offers a baby, and you have three compelling reasons to take nature’s approach to feeding your child.

In addition to the three reasons mentioned above, breastfed babies tend to have lower risk of allergies, ear infections, diarrhea, lower respiratory infections, asthma, obesity and Type 2 diabetes. And if you still have reservations, the physical contact of breast feeding is a great way for a new mom and baby to bond.

Benefits for moms

While people often talk about the benefits of breastfeeding for babies, it can be equally beneficial for mothers. The most obvious benefit to breastfeeding for new moms is that it is a perfect opportunity to really connect and bond with your new baby. You can give your baby something that no one else can – nutritious milk and a strong sense of security.

On top of the bonding and security breastfeeding provides, it also is free and can save significant amounts of time and money. Estimates indicate that formula and feeding supplies can cost more than $1,500 per year. Breastfeeding also saves time in that moms do not have to deal with measuring and mixing formula and sterilizing bottles. Additionally, the physical contact between mother and baby increases oxytocin levels, a hormone that helps milk flow and can create a calming effect for the mother. Studies have shown that breastfeeding lowers the mother’s risk of Type 2 diabetes, breast and ovarian cancer and postpartum depression. It also requires calorie expenditure, which can help new moms shed any extra weight gained during pregnancy.

But breastfeeding can be intimidating for first-time moms. How do I know if my baby is getting enough milk? What if I’m feeding her too much? Are the foods I’m eating upsetting my baby’s stomach? How can I breastfeed when I return to work? All of these questions, and so many more, often dissuade new moms from breastfeeding, but they shouldn’t.

At SageWest Health Care, we offer lactation counselors and a lactation consultant to answer these questions, calm new mother’s fears and provide support to moms who want to breastfeed their babies. To learn more about the services we offer, visit sagewesthealthcare.com or call 332-4420 in Lander or 856-4161 in Riverton.

