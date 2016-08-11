Give back and donate school supplies for Tools for Schools

#BacktoSchool on County 10 is brought to you by SageWest Healthcare





Tools for Schools is a joint project between ShopKo and our local Salvation Army to help children in our community get a good start to the school year.





How can you give back? Summer is almost over and it’s time to start school shopping. While you are picking up your school supplies at ShopKo you can pick up any of these items and put them in that big box you see by the front door. The box will be at ShopKo until August 14th. They will be handing out the donated school supplies on August 17th from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.





These following items can be donated:

Pencils

Pencil boxes

Pencil cases

Pens

Markers

Colored pencils

Washable markers

Folders

Loose leaf paper

Erasers

Scissors

Compasses

Protractors

3-ring binders

There was a great turn out last year, and they are looking to do even better this year! Now is the time to give back and help out the children in our community!



