New fire burning in Hot Springs County

UPDATE at 8:50 a.m. from BLM: The Twin Lakes Fire (formerly Babaganoush Fire) on BLM-managed land SW of Meeteetse is now approximately 1,000 acres. Hand crews, engines and aerial support are currently on scene. The fire's new name reflects its geographic proximity to Twin Lakes on the Shoshone National Forest.

A new 200-acre fire is burning on public land managed by the BLM approximately 25 miles S/SW of Meeteetse and west of Grass Creek.



As of Wednesday PM, the Babaganoush Fire is torching and making short crown runs. Hot Springs County and BLM firefighters, as well as smokejumpers, are on scene and additional crews are on their way. Fixed wing aircraft dropping retardant are helping to keep the fire in check until additional resources arrive. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

photo h/t BLM