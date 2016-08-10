New school year just around the corner, starting dates listed for Fremont County

#BacktoSchool on County 10 is brought to you by SageWest Healthcare



(Fremont County, Wyo.) – Summer flew by and school is right around the corner. Here are the start dates for Fremont County’s public and private schools when students are expected to arrive for classes

Monday, August 15

St. Stephens Indian School

Western Heritage Lutheran Academy (9-12)-Riverton

Thursday, August 18

Wind River FCSD#6



Monday, August 22

Fort Washakie FCSD#21

Cornerstone Christian Academy-Lander

Lander Valley High School

Pathfinder High School

Trinity Lutheran School (K-8)-Riverton

Wyoming Indian FCSD#14

Shoshoni FCSD#24

Arapahoe FCSD#38

St. Margaret's Catholic School-Riverton

Tuesday, August 23

Riverton FCSD#25



Wednesday, August 24

Lander (K-8) FCSD#1 ( LMS, BCreek, GPeak, and JCity)

St. Margaret's Catholic School Pre-K



Monday, August 29

Dubois FCSD#2

Central Wyoming College

Tuesday, August 30

Wyoming Catholic College

