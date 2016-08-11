Let the cards fall into place!

Sign up for the Fall Classic Poker Tournament on September 23 and 24 and you could be the lucky winner of over $10,000. Sign up starts September 1. Entry fee is $300 with the casino adding $4,000 to the pot. Space is limited so only 300 players will be allowed to register. Do well and a piece of the estimated $40,000 pool prize will be yours.
To register starting September 1, please call customer service at 307 855 2600. For more information about the tournament and future promotions please visit windriverhotelcasino.com. The Wind River Hotel and Casino is owned and operated by the Northern Arapaho Tribe and is located two miles south of Riverton, Wyo.
