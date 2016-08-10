It's official, no fireworks to be shot off at Lander Airport

12:00 midnight and on December 31 between the hours of 4:30 p.m. through 12:30 a.m. on January 1. (Lander, Wyo.) - Last night Lander City Council met and approved an amendment to City Ordinance 1205 Section 7-8-3 of the Discharge of Fireworks on July 4 between 10:00 a.m. and

The city added the Airport to the list of places where fireworks are prohibited. "We've had problems in the past with fireworks going off outside near the jet fuel station," said RaJean Strube Fossen, Assistant Mayor. She noted last year they put up temporary signage advising people not to shoot off fireworks near the airport and it was very effective. Council members reiterated the point that no fireworks are to be allowed on City Owned property, including the city parks, community center, golf course, and now the airport. However the Council can, and has, made exceptions to this part of the ordinance such as the Rodeo Grounds and the Golf Course.

It's still alright to shoot off fireworks during the above days and hours on Lander streets (except Main Street) since streets are dedicated easements. The ordinance also states anyone shooting off fireworks is responsible for the cleanup of their own fireworks. Mayor McOmie noted he was very impressed with this year's 4th of July cleanup.

Feature photo: Fireworks over Lander h/t Stan Harter / Pitchengine Communities