UPDATE: 3-Car Accident Shuts Down I-90

(Gillette, Wyo.) We have more information provided by Wyoming Highway Patrol on yesterday afternoon's accident that closed down the westbound lane of Interstate 90 at around 3 p.m.

A 3/4th-ton pickup truck towing a dual axle dump trailer was traveling west in the right lane, but was having engine trouble and was going well under the speed limit. A maroon car (above) attempted to pass the pickup, but due to traffic in the left lane instead had to slow down and stay behind it.

A third driver in a blue Mazda stated that he didn't see the pickup and the maroon car ahead of him slowing down because he was distracted, and ran in to the back of the maroon car, forcing it off the road in to the ditch.

The Mazda then rolled over, landing on its roof in the middle of the interstate. At some point during the collision, the Mazda also struck the trailer that the pickup truck was pulling. The driver of the Mazda was transported to CCMH for treatment.

It's believed everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

