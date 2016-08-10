Wesley Reed “Tiger” Tidzump, 69, of Fort Washakie, WY passed away on August 6, 2016 in Fort Washakie, WY after a short illness. Tiger as he was known to his family and friends was born on August 31, 1946 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Dick Luke and Bessie Hebah Tidzump.





Traditional Indian Services and wake will be at Rocky Mountain Hall on Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be Friday, August 12, 2016 at Rocky Mountain Hall with burial at Sacajawea Cemetery.





Tiger enjoyed his family, horses, rodeos and participated as a bull rider in his younger days. He worked at various jobs, but Cowboying was the love of his life and worked numerous years at Arapahoe Ranch with his brother Walter.





Tiger is survived by his children, sons, Frederick, Dewayne and James; daughters, Leanne, Jeri and Sarah and grandchildren. Sisters, Delores Tidzump, Delane Gould, Norma Medina, Theresa Whiteman, and Donna Wesaw. He is also survived by his nephews, nieces and their families, along with the families of Hebahs, Panzetangas, Tillmans, Timbanas, Noseeps and Washakies.





He is preceeded in death by his parents, Dick Luke and Bessie Hebah Tidzump; sons, Thurlo and Bobby; daughter, Jamie; brothers, Walter and Ivan Tidzump, James Brawley; sister, Brenda Oldman; grandparents, Thad and Annie Washakie Tidzump, Wallace and Dolly Timbana Hebah; great- grandparents, Chief Washakie and Crow Woman, John and Maggie McAdams Timbana; aunts, Myrtle Noseep, Marjorie Tillman, Lizzie Panzetangas; uncles, Joe Tidsump, Robert and John Hebah, and Dickie

Addison











#county10 #obits



