Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.
All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County
District Attorney's Office.
Arrests
Casper Police Department
John T Aubin, Natrona County, public intoxication.
Norman L Freel, Casper, failure to appear.
Terrance C Fullerton, Casper, failure to comply.
Michael E Hanson, Casper, failure to comply.
Jared L Lyday Jr., Casper, failure to appear.
Jaime M Pamula, Casper, failure to appear.
Uriah M Smith, Mills, failure to comply.
Richard D Swanson, Casper, two county warrants/hold for agency.
Virginia M Villa, Casper, failure to comply.
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
Jenna C Morrison, District Court Bench Warrant, failure to appear.
Cody D Hall, hold for Circuit Court.
Gillian G Johansen, county warrant/hold for agency.
Hailey N Koschene, serve jail time.
Roger W Wall, serve jail time.
Bryce A Dacus, failrue to appear.
Ronald S Burke, hold for probation and parole.
Richard F Church Jr., bond revocation.
Lacie J Smith, serve jail time.
Louie E Archuleta, failure to appear.
Mark I Faulcon, hold for WSP.
Tyson J Jeorgesen, crsty hold for agency.
Evansville Police Department
Jose M Izaldo, county warrant/hold for agency.
Mills Police Department
Tina R Reeves, failure to comply.
