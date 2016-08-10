Fremont Motor Riverton Ford Lincoln - Hiring Product Specialist

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - If you have a passion for helping people and the desire to succeed, a position as a Product Specialist may be for you. You'll enjoy world-class paid training and unlimited earning potential. Work in a positive, diverse, fun environment with exceptional career growth opportunities.
Fremont Motor Riverton Ford Lincoln is looking to add a Product Specialist to their sales team. Previous experience is not required, but a great attitude and the ability to work in a team environment is essential. A clean driving record (no major recent violations) is required for the job. Potential employee must have a professional appearance, great computer skills, and excellent written/oral communication skills. Compensation is commission based with an unlimited earning potential.
Benefits: Health Insurance, 401k with a generous percentage match, PTO (Paid Time Off), employee discount program (Vehicles, Parts, Service), excellent training, top of the line CRM program and support.
To apply, click here to fill out an application online or stop by Fremont Motor Riverton Ford Lincoln to pick up an application -- located at 1601 N. Federal Blvd in Riverton.
