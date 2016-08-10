Recent arrests around Sheridan County



Michael Andrew Jerney, 43, Gillette, Contempt of Court.

Amber Marie Evans, 36, Sheridan, Criminal Trespass.

Sara Jean Nelson, 25, Sheridan, Failure to Appear and Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance.

Joshua James Onkka, 29, Gillette, Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.

(Sheridan, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county on Aug. 9. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.