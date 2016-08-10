Montana kidnapping suspect apprehended in Wyoming, recently sent back to Montana

(Casper, Wyo.) - Sixty-year old Rodney Lee Zahn has been extradited back to Montana for two active warrants out of Sheridan, Montana.





Last Wednesday, August 3rd, the state on Montana issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl.





Sixteen-year-old Sandy Moore was taken from her home during the night in Sheridan, Montana. Moore may have been kidnapped by Rodney Lee Zahn, 60, who is a registered violent offender and who is violating his probation.





The suspect was later located in Casper on Wednesday night at approximately 5:33 pm and apprehended.





Pitchengine Communities spoke with Natrona Count District Attorney Mike Blonigan who reported Zahn is facing no criminal charges in Wyoming and they have sent him back to Montana for his active warrants.









Feature Photo: Q2 News/Pitchengine Communities









