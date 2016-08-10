Dispatch for Wednesday, August 10th

(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for August 9th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.



Dylan Carpenter, 24, Gillette, reckless driving, bench warrant, eluding an officer.

Cathy Chafin, 51, Gillette, sentenced prisoner.

Michael Cruzen, 50, Gillette, probation violation.

Tristan Eckman, 18, Gillette, warrant.

John Moran, 39, Rapid City SD, bond revocation.

Nickolas Newton, 31, Wright, sentenced prisoner.

Dustin Oler, 29, Gillette, probation violation.

Nicholas Runion, 31, Wright, DUI.

Renae Taylor, 31, Gillette, bench warrant.

A 41 year old Gillette man was arrested for possession of meth and use of meth after a traffic stop led to a search of his hotel room. While stopped at 2 a.m. for not having his headlights on, he advised deputies that a woman had stolen his debit card and tried to get a room at a local hotel. After following him to the hotel to investigate, he admitted to deputies that he'd taken meth with the woman several hours prior, and a syringe full of methamphetamine was allegedly found in his hotel room.

#county17 #news