Hunter Peak Fire grew over night

The Hunter Peak Fire, which was initially reported the evening of Tuesday, August 9, has grown to 640 acres. The fire is located approximately 30 miles northwest of Cody, Wyo., on the Clarks Fork Ranger District of Shoshone National Forest.





Due to fire activity, County Road XUX and the Squaw Creek area evacuations remain in place. The Shoshone National Forest has closed the following trails for public and firefighter safety: North Crandall Trail (Trail 609) and Squaw Creek Trail (Trail 610).





The Shoshone National Forest and Park County Fire District #2 are working cooperatively to protect private structures in the area during this full suppression firefighting effort. A variety of resources are on scene or will be arriving later today for the Hunter peak Fire. These resources include two hotshot crews, three type 2 initial attack hand crews, a strike team of engines, two type 1 helicopters, and 1 type 3 helicopter.





A type 3 incident commander will be taking over command of the Hunter Peak Fire today; however, the type 1 incident command team currently transitioning off the Whit Fire will take command of the Hunter Peak Fire on Thursday, August 11.





photo from initial flight yesterday evening h/t inciweb



