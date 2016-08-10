JHREAlifestyles Celebrating the Centennial of Our National Parks

Our national parks turn 100 this year, and we are celebrating with this video.

The centennial will kick off a second century of stewardship of America's national parks. The parks are very unique and special to Jackson Hole in that Jackson Hole is the gateway to two national parks: Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park. These parks are part of America’s storybook and were founded on an understanding of conservation and stewardship. The Jackson Hole community is very focused on the protection of our open spaces, which includes our parks. In the coming century, it is our hope that parks will continue to engage our community through recreation, conservation and preservation programs.



