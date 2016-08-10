Derek Ibarguen named Bridger-Teton Deputy Forest Supervisor

(Jackson, Wyo.) - The Bridger-Teton National Forest will have a new Deputy Forest Supervisor beginning on Monday, August 15. Derek Ibarguen will join the management team for the Forest and will work out of the Jackson office.

The Deputy Forest Supervisor position has been vacant since June, 2016 when Jose Castro vacated the position for a new job with the Intermountain Region of the Forest Service in Ogden, UT.

Since 2011, Ibarguen has served as the Pisgah District Ranger on the National Forests in North Carolina. He recently completed a 6-month detail as the Acting Deputy Forest Supervisor on the same Forest. Prior to that he was a District Ranger on the Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky. Previous to becoming a District Ranger he held positions on several Districts with duties in recreation, facilities, special uses and oil and gas, including the Umpqua National Forest in Oregon, Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania, Ocala National Forest in Florida and Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. He also served as an associate regional representative with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy in Asheville, NC. Ibarguen began working for the Forest Service in 1995 on the White Mountain National Forest in Maine and New Hampshire, where he worked five summer seasons.

Ibarguen was born and raised in mountainous rural Maine where he grew up fishing, hunting, skiing, hiking and camping. He and his wife of 13 years, Jessica, are raising three boys, Reed, 11, Elijah 9 and Sebastian, 5. They enjoy hiking, camping, spending time together and look forward to taking advantage of all the opportunities available in Western Wyoming. He holds a master’s degree in recreation resources from West Virginia University and a bachelor’s degree in recreation management from the University of Maine at Machias.

"I look forward to my family and I being a part of the community and engaging with the many interested partners and stakeholders in Western Wyoming," he said.

Feature Photo: Derek Ibarguen. h/t Bridger-Teton National Forest / Pitchengine Communities

