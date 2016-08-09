Maple Fire in Yellowstone Detected by Smokejumper Aircraft

(Yellowstone) - The Maple fire is approximately one-quarter acre in size and was detected Monday evening, August 8 by a smokejumper aircraft passing over the park.

It is located in a large expanse of the 1988 North Fork fire scar, 1 mile east of the Gneiss Creek trail, 3 miles north of the Cougar Creek cabin, 6 miles east of the Park's west boundary, and 8 miles northeast of the community of West Yellowstone.

The superintendent and chief ranger have approved this fire to be managed under a monitoring and point-protection strategy. It will provide fire managers a unique opportunity to study current fire behavior in the 1988 fire scar.

Wednesday morning, August 10, fire monitors will be shuttled into the fire area to collect fuel samples, take weather observations, and re-evaluate the measures needed to be undertaken at the Cougar Creek cabin to ensure its protection should the fire move south towards it.

Long-term monitoring plans include placing a remote camera on Mount Holmes or other favorable location to minimize the need for aircraft.

There are no closures associated with the Maple Fire at this time. The need for any trail, campsite, or area closures will be continually reevaluated based on fire growth and behavior.

Fire managers will monitor the fire and prepare long term management plans that address safety to firefighters and the public, protection of structures, communities, natural and cultural resources.

Public Information Officers assigned to the Fawn Fire will also be tasked with information dissemination for the Maple fire. To aid in answering questions about fires within Yellowstone National Park, a Fire Information phone line has been established, 307-344-7102 and will be staffed from 8:00am to 7:00pm.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Feature Photo: Fawn Fire August 8, 2016. h/t NPS / Pitchengine Communities

