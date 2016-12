Westbound traffic in front of Wyodak on I90 is blocked after a two car crash brings traffic to a halt. Drivers already at the scene were allowed through, but others are being diverted to Wyodak Road around the scene while clean-up continues. It does not appear to be fatal, and life flight was cancelled. Victims have been transported to CCMH and CCFD is clearing the wreckage from the roadway.

