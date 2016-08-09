County Commissioners place partial fire restrictions in Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Under the advisement of Fremont County Fire Warden, the County Commissioners approved a request restricting open burns and fireworks on all state and private land within Fremont County. These restrictions will begin August 12, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. due to high fire danger.





According to the County Commissioners release, a ny open fire or discharge of any Class A, B, and/or C fireworks is prohibited on all state and private land including, but not limited to, all lands in Fremont County or in which Fremont County holds or owns an interest, including county roads, easements and rights-of-ways in Fremont County.





The prohibition is subject to the following exceptions: