headsup: 8 safe driving tips for teenage drivers

Wear your seatbelt - This is your best defense in a motor vehicle crash.

Put the phone in the glove box - Keep it out of sight and out of mind so it's not a distraction.

Limit distractions such as eating and driving, music, and mirror / seat adjusting while operating a motor vehicle.

Limit the number of passengers - G raduated Driver License guidelines state that only one non family member should be in the vehicle until the age of 18.

Don’t Drive Drowsy - A teen driver should maintain proper rest to operate a motor vehicle during sports or other after school activities.

Don’t Drive Impaired - Cold, allergy, and prescribed medicines can make any driver drowsy or affect their operation of a motor vehicle. This includes other drugs and alcohol.

Have your teen driver help prepare an emergency road side kit in the event of a vehicle breakdown. Items to include are water, food, shoes or boots, change of clothing, fire extinguisher, a collapsible shovel for snow, kitty litter to help gain traction in snow, and blankets.