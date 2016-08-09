headsup: 8 safe driving tips for teenage drivers

(Wyoming) - The new school year is fast approaching, and soon many teenagers will be driving to and from school, sporting activities, and events. According to dmv.org, teenage drivers account for more auto accidents than any other age group. Injury Prevention Resources of Wyoming offers 8 safe driving tips for teen drivers to help increase the odds of staying safe on the road.
- Wear your seatbelt - This is your best defense in a motor vehicle crash.
- Put the phone in the glove box - Keep it out of sight and out of mind so it's not a distraction.
- Limit distractions such as eating and driving, music, and mirror / seat adjusting while operating a motor vehicle.
- Limit the number of passengers - Graduated Driver License guidelines state that only one non family member should be in the vehicle until the age of 18.
- Don’t Drive Drowsy - A teen driver should maintain proper rest to operate a motor vehicle during sports or other after school activities.
- Don’t Drive Impaired - Cold, allergy, and prescribed medicines can make any driver drowsy or affect their operation of a motor vehicle. This includes other drugs and alcohol.
- Have your teen driver help prepare an emergency road side kit in the event of a vehicle breakdown. Items to include are water, food, shoes or boots, change of clothing, fire extinguisher, a collapsible shovel for snow, kitty litter to help gain traction in snow, and blankets.
- Help your teen driver prepare for vehicle issues such as tire or vehicle break downs. Form a plan on who to call and what to do and practice it. For example, pull over to the side of the road safely and work through the plan that was formed.
With the help of Fremont Motor Companies, Injury Prevention Resources, and Mountain View Regional Hospital Pitchengine Communities has launched a #headsup campaign across the state of Wyoming with the goal of getting people to think about their communities first. In addition to slowing down, this campaign is about thinking about your community — the place you choose to live — and ensuring we all play a role in watching it grow. Learn more about the campaign here.
Feature photo: State Farm photo of a teen driver via Flickr / Pitchengine Communities
