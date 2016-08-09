Lander: Shhh!! You're invited to a surprise birthday celebration for Vergie Brannan!

While some of us will be fortunate enough to reach our 90s, it's unlikely that we will still be gardening, volunteering at the Senior Center, or baking goodies and making jellies for the farmer's market at that age. But those are just some of the few activities that Vergie Brannan, Lander resident of 63 years, partakes in daily. Considering her involvement in the community, her family would like to invite you all to a surprise birthday celebration in her honor from 1-3 pm this Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Lander church of Christ (1320 Sinks Canyon Rd.)

The family is preparing a collection of remembrances friends have of Vergie from throughout the years, so please bring with you a written memory to contribute. If you are unable to attend but would still like to participate, send yours to 161 Los Altos Dr., Rawlins, Wyo. 82301.



