Linton's Big R to host a Hunting Season Celebration; featuring 'Naked and Afraid' cast member, Joe Brandl

(Fremont County, Wyo) - Celebrate the fast approaching hunting season with Linton's Big R Kick-Off to Hunting Season event this Saturday, August 13th from 10am-3pm. Dubois resident and 'Naked and Afraid' cast member Joe Brandl, will demonstrate primitive and modern survival skills essential for enjoying Wyoming's great outdoors. This class starts at 10am sharp!

Put the skills you learned from Joe to the test at the Campfire Starting Competition! The goal for the campfire competition is simple, it's a timed event to see which team can be the first to burn through two strings suspended above their fire. The team with the best overall time will be declared the winner.



Each team will consist of two people, father and son, mother and daughter or any combination of one adult and one child. Linton's Big R will provide each team with the necessary materials to start a fire and keep it going. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Supplies are limited, so sign up early on Saturday, Aug. 13. The competition will start immediately after Joe Brandl's presentation.

Representatives from Hi Mountain Seasonings will be presenting the "Taste of Wyoming" where you can learn from the experts on how to properly season wild game! There will also be a Sidewalk Sale where you will find some of the best prices of the year on hunting and outdoor gear!

Bring the whole family, learn some primitive skills, compete and get ready for the 2016 hunting season with Linton's Big R in Riverton, located at 511 E. Sunset Drive.

