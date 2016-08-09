Gopaul Noojibail Selected as Grand Teton Deputy Superintendent

(Moose, Wyo.) - Gopaul Noojibail has been selected to serve as deputy superintendent at Grand Teton National Park. Noojibail, a 17-year veteran of federal service, is currently the superintendent of several national parks in Washington, D.C. administered as National Capital Parks East.

“We are pleased to welcome Gopaul and his family to Grand Teton and the Jackson community. He will be a great addition to the park’s leadership team and his management skills and experience will be put to good use in achieving park outcomes and interests,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent David Vela.

As deputy superintendent, Noojibail will oversee the day-to-day operations of the park and directly supervise various park projects and programs. He fills the position that Kevin Schneider had before transferring to Acadia National Park in Maine as superintendent.

“I am honored to be selected to work at one of the country’s most iconic parks. My wife and I are excited to join the park and local community, and look forward to exploring and enjoying the diverse outdoor recreational opportunities of the area,” said Noojibail.

Noojibail has extensive experience in park planning, collaborative partnerships and resource management. He has served as superintendent and deputy superintendent at National Capital Parks East, deputy chief of planning and compliance at Grand Canyon National Park, and chief of resource stewardship and science at Carlsbad Caverns National Park. His career has also included working as the natural resource manager for the National Mall and Memorial Parks and management analyst in natural resource and environmental issues for the Government Accountability Office.

He grew up outside of Chicago and has close ties to southern India where his family has a farm in a remote mountain region, and where he developed a personal connection to preserving natural areas.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and art from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, and a master’s degree in environmental science and applied ecology from Indiana University. He completed the Leadership Decision Making Program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in November 2010.

Noojibail will begin his new position in late September. He will be moving to Wyoming with his wife Erin and their three children.

Feature Photo: Gopaul Noojibail. h/t Grand Teton National Park / Pitchengine Communities

#buckrail #news