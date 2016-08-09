Red Flag Warning in effect today for much of Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton , a Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of Wyoming today from noon until 9:00 p.m. this evening.

An increasingly dry air mass combined with gusty southwest winds will develop across Wyoming today bringing critical fire weather conditions through the afternoon and early evening. This impacts all fire weather zones except 276 (the Cody foothills).

Screen shot from National Weather Service in Riverton

WIND - Southwest 15-25 mph with gusts from 25-35 mph.

HUMIDITY - As low as 11 percent

HAINES INDEX - 5 to 6

IMPACTS - Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

