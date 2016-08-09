Free Bike-In Movies Kick Off Tomorrow Night At Snow King

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Tomorrow is the first Bike-In Movie of the season put on by the Jackson Hole People’s Market at Snow King Mountain.

In it’s 8th season, the Jackson Hole Bike-In Movie series will be reeling in classics for viewers of all ages to enjoy. What’s a Bike-In? It’s a Drive-In, minus the cars! Tomorrow night's movie will be Jurassic Park.

Each movie will screen on Wednesdays after the Jackson Hole People's Market (4-7 p.m.) at the base of Snow King. The film will start shortly before dusk (around 8 p.m.), but you're encouraged to come early to get a good seat. Bring your blanket, your buddies, a beverage and a headlamp. Future Movies include Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark and Aspen Extreme.

#buckrail #news #whatshappening