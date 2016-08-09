Recent arrests around Laramie County



Brandon Adams, 25, Cheyenne, Probation/Parole Violation.

Justin Bickerstaff, 46, Cheyenne, felony Probation Violation.

Ann Marie Bolejack, 28, Cheyenne, Failure to Appear.

Matthew Dausman, 31, Cheyenne, Probation/Parole Violation.

Ricky Dillon, 50, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication.

Donald Fiechtner, 55, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.

Whitney Frederick, 26, Fort Collins, Colo., two Failures to Appear.

Sean Gibbons, 41, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication.

David Hall, 31, transient, Unlawful Entry Onto Property.

Kenneth Martinez, 48, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication.

Paula Pino, 37, Cheyenne, felony Probation Violation.

George Randall Jr., 38, Evans, Colo., Failure to Appear.

Kori Restivo, 36, Cheyenne, Domestic Battery.

Robert Robinson, 48, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication.

Tara Saunders, 27, transient, NCIC Hold, Shoplifting, and Unlawful Entry Onto Property.

Zola Schmitt, 20, Cheyenne, Strangulation of a Household Member.

Cory Sims, 28, Cheyenne, Domestic Battery.

Isaiah Valero, 22, Cheyenne, NCIC Hold.

Alexander Watt, 25, Cheyenne, Burglary and Theft.

Justin White, 34, Cheyenne, Warrant.

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Here's a recap of arrests from around Laramie County. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.