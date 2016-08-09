Dispatch for Tuesday, August 9th

(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for August 8th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.







Braiden Bergeman, 19, Gillette, bond revocation.

Jason Bragdon, 35, Gillette, warrant.

Chism Duffy, 28, Gillette, bench warrant.

Matthew Johnson, 22, Gillette, probation violation.

Daniel Montoya, 33, Gillette, possession.

Jacob Wallentine, 25, Gillette, warrant.





A 15 year old was arrested for burglary. He is on supervised probation which the county attorney is seeking to revoke.





There are currently 176 people in the Campbell County Detention Center.





#county17 #news