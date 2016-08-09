Local softball team makes Fremont County proud

The Riverton Girls Fast Pitch All Star team has returned from The Little Regionals in San Bernardino, California with their heads held high, winning many awards. Among those awards was the award for Sportsmanship and displaying The True Spirit of Little League. These young ladies were the third in the state of Wyoming to win this award, including the boys teams.





"The team made a big impression on all those who met them as well as improving by leaps and bounds even with injuries and learning to deal with the heat," Danielle Olheiser told County 10. "Each game these players met their goals and then made new ones for the upcoming game. For some this trip included many firsts. First trip away from parents, first plane ride, first dorm experience, and first time seeing the ocean. This was an experience these young ladies will not forget, but many are hoping to achieve again next year."









h/t Danielle Olheiser



