Recent Arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

Joey Seabear, 25, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant Arrest.

29-year-old, female, Arapahoe, Probation Revocation Arrest.

Ronald Brown, 50, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Daniel Lemley, 35, Riverton, Arrest Warrant Burglary.

Edward McCabe, 48, Riverton, Probation and Parole Order, Arrest and Hold.

Amber Washakie, 24, Ethete, Arrest Warrant Probation Revocation.

Lander Police Department

Eric Whiteplume aka/ Patrick Brown, 20, Riverton, Served two LPD Warrants.

Lauren Nicole Ceasar, 27, Lander, Arrested on (3) LPD Warrants.

Desirea Writingbird, 36, Riverton, Cited for Shoplifting and Trespassing from the store.