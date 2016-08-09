Wyoming Community Bank to host Labor Day Golf for Hospice

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - It’s that time of year again! Wyoming Community Bank is hosting its annual Golf Tournament over the Labor Day weekend, and this year the Bank has chosen to spotlight Help for Health Hospice. This non-profit organization offers Fremont County’s residents the choice of hospice care in either the beautiful Hospice Home or the patient’s own home. Wyoming Community Bank has selected this organization because of its commitment to help all people who need their specialized services. Help for Health is here to help neighbors who find themselves at the end of life - no matter their resources. Help for Health has promised never to turn a patient away due to inability to pay and it has honored that vow. The tournament’s proceeds will be used to enable Help for Health to provide care for all of its patients.

Entry forms can be found at Wyoming Community Bank(both Lander and Riverton), Wyoming Community Finance, Riverton Country Club Pro Shop, and Fremont Motors Ford in Riverton

