Whit Fire is now 70 percent contained

Firefighters have contained 70 percent of the 12,276-acre White Fire that began a week ago on Aug. 2.
Today crews are continuing to secure, mop-up and patrol containment lines on the northwest, northern, and southeastern fire flanks. Resources are being concentrated on the southwestern corner of the fire where fireline will be constructed from West Fork of Timber Creek to Cow Camp.
Resources are being released as firelines are secured. There are 639 people currently assigned to the fire, which is down from the more than 700 yesterday morning. Crews, equipment and air resources are being made available for dispatch to other incidents.
Red flag conditions are forecasted for today between noon and 9:00 p.m. which brings potential for more active fire behavior. Wednesday expect dry conditions but light winds. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a good chance of thunderstorms with wetting rain.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
photo h/t Matthew Esmay
#reboot #news