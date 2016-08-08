LCSO discovers murder suicide in the county





Family members told deputies the pair living in the home hadn't been seen since mid-July. When deputies arrived, access had to be gained by using a ladder to through a window. All the windows and doors on the first floor had been screwed shut from the inside. Some of the windows on the second floor were also screwed shut from the inside.





Once access was gained, deputies discovered two human bodies and a deceased dog. Vic Lynne Poole, 58, died from what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to the head. At this time it is believed she was shot by her husband Duane Poole, 63. Duane was also found with a single gunshot to the head. A second dog was found alive in the garage and was turned over to family members.





A 9mm handgun is believed to have been used in the incident. Autopsies on the bodies were performed earlier today. The case remains open pending toxicology from the autopsy.





On the afternoon of Aug. 7, Laramie County Sheriff's Deputies discovered a murder suicide at a home on the 10,000 block of Smoking Oak Road while performing a welfare check.