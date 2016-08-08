Today marks 4th anniversary of CSM Kevin Griffin's death

The late Command Sergeant Major Kevin Griffin, a Riverton native who was killed in Afghanistan in 2012, was remembered today on the CSM Kevin Griffin Memorial Page . Griffin was killed in the line of duty on August 8, 2012. A 24-year-veteran of the U.S. Army, Griffin was born and raised in Riverton and was graduated from high school here with the class of 1985.

The message reads:

"Four years ago, our lives were forever changed when we received that unimaginable knock at our door. I remember it as if it were yesterday. The mere thought of it brings me to my knees as it did on August 8, 2012. I can't dwell there as the pain is too overwhelming. So as I move through this day, I will be focusing on the wonderful memories that Kevin left with us. If you have memories that you would like to share, we would love to hear them.



My thoughts and prayers are always with the families of David Gray and Tom Kennedy - Heather Pipkin Gray , Kami Joyce Kennedy, Patricia Kennedy, George Kennedy and others.

I celebrate the men that survived that horrific day - Florent Groberg, Brian Brink Ben Secor, Daniel Balderrama, Eric Matthew Ochart, Andrew Mahoney, Brandon Newton and others. They all have a special place in my heart. I continue to pray for them as they heal from the physical and mental wounds that were inflicted that day. I want to thank everyone for the continued love and support. I praise God for giving me the strength to continue on."

Feature photo: h/t CSM Kevin Griffin Memorial Page / Pitchengine Communities

