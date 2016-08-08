Recent Arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

Jason Stevenson, 36, Fort Washakie, Probation Revocation.

Brian Noon, 52, Riverton, Warrant Arrest.

Delmont Shakespear, 33, Ethete, Arrested for DUI, Driving Under Suspension and No Interlock Device.

Martin Harris, 51, Riverton, and his wife Sandra Blackwolf, 42, Riverton were both arrested for Child Endangerment. According to the police report, Harris and Blackwolf were intoxicated and engaging in a fist fight in Riverton City Park in front of their 8-year-old son. The child was turned over to DFS.

Dominic Fightingbear, 39, Arapahoe, FTA Warrant.

Christopher Quiver, 23, Riverton, FTA Warrant.

Robert Poles, 38, Riverton, FTA Warrant.

Two 13-year-old girls from Arapahoe were cited for fighting in public. One was arrested on a bench warrant.

Catherine Washakie, 23, Riverton, Arrested for Child Endangerment. Malia Means, 24, Riverton, Arrested for Probation Revocation. The landlord of a residence reported loud noises coming from one of his apartments. When officers arrived a 4-year-old and 1-year-old child were found in the home. Washakie had a BAC level of .22; Means had a BAC level of .19; and a male subject had a BAC level of .22.

49-year-old, female, Riverton was cited for shoplifting $169.84 in body wash and deodorant .

Jude Jenkins, 25, Arapahoe, Arrested on FTA Warrant.

Corey Shakespear, 27, Arapahoe, Contempt of Court Warrant.

Bridgette Shangreaux, 22, Arapahoe, Arrested on (2) Contempt of Court Warrants. She was also found to be in possession of a loaded syringe of Methamphetamine.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Patrick Brown, 19, Riverton, Interference with a Peace Officer, Property Destruction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, FCSO Arrest Warrants for Property Destruction and Failure to Appear. Brown is alleged to have vandalized a vehicle breaking out windows and then fled the area. When contacted by a Deputy he lied about his name in an effort to avoid outstanding arrest warrants. He was arrested for interference for providing a false name. When arrested a small amount of suspected marijuana was located on his person. He was charged with the vandalism incident and served his arrest warrants.

Desirea Writingbird, 26, Riverton, Arrested for Breach of Peace. Writingbird was allegedly intoxicated in the area of Garden's North. She was taken to DETOX and became belligerent and attempted to fight the Deputy Sheriff. She was arrested for Breach of Peace and jailed.

12-year-old Riverton female was cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Read full story here.

Lander Police Department

Theodore Bell, 34, Riverton, Served (2) LPD Warrants.

Victor Bell, 68, Fort Washakie, Cited for No Driver's License, No Registration, and No Insurance.

Kelly Baker, 30, Lander, Arrested for (1) FCSO Warrant & (2) LPD Warrants.

William Kent Carpenter, 37, Riverton, DUI and Cited for DUS, Registration Violation and No Insurance. The passenger, Gretta Oldman, 38, Fort Washakie, Arrested on a FCSO Warrant.

Rodney Littlemouth, 40, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication and LPD Warrant.

Tammy Knezovich, 56, Lander, Cited for Dog at Large and Biting Animal.

Patrick Perry, 44, Lander, Arrested on LPD Warrant.

Andrew Davey, 31, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Cited for Disobeying Lawful Order and Resisting.

Don Norman, 46, Lander, Cited for Dog at Large.

15-year-old, female, Ethete, Cited for MIP and Picked up by WRPD for Runaway.