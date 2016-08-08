Good Dinosaur Family Package now offered at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center


      (Casper, Wyo.) - Bring the kids and enjoy mini summer vacation celebrating the Good Dinosaur! The Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Casper is now offering a Good Dinosaur, Great Hotel family package, valid through the end of September.

      Package Includes:

      • $119 + tax
      • One night stay in a double queen room
      • Breakfast for 4 people
      • 4 passes to Casper museums, including Tate Geological Museum (home of Dee the Mammoth and the Pleistocene Exhibit)
      • A complimentary Good Dinosaur book at check-in

        To book a room for the Good Dinosaur, Great Hotel package, click here!
        Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center is located at 800 N. Poplar in Casper, WY!
