A jury in Washington State has acquitted a Cheyenne man of first degree assault following an incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun on an officer back on March 1. During the incident, a deputy fired 28 shots at Robert L. Friess. Friess was reportedly wanted in Cheyenne for domestic violence when he left town, having thoughts of suicide. The jury did convict him of two more minor offenses. Read more details and see dash cam footage at the yakimaherald.com. #shortgo #news