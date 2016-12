(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The team at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care would like to welcome Dr. Broc White, MD - Family Medicine, starting August 15th.

He is accepting new patients at both locations. Dr. White recently completed his residency training in Utah and moved to Lander with his family. He is excited to practice in Fremont County.

Join us in welcoming Dr. White and his family to the Cowboy State!