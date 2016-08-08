Teton Raptor Center Welcomes 5 New Avian Ambassadors

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Today, the Teton Raptor Center (TRC) announced that their flock of resident raptors has nearly doubled in size.

In an effort to meet the growing demand for their educational programs and expand the diversity of raptors that participants encounter through our educational experiences, TRC has worked diligently throughout the spring and summer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and many wildlife rehabilitation organizations across the U.S. to provide an educational home for five non-releasable raptors.

TRC is excited to share the newest members of our avian ambassador team:

TAIGA - Great Gray Owl

This very young owl hatched in mid-May and brings together all the pillars of TRC's mission -- education, research, and rehabilitation. TRC’s research team discovered this injured owl after a predator had attacked the nest. She survived, but came to us with a broken right wing.

HUNTER - Peregrine Falcon

Hunter arrived from Omaha, Nebraska just a couple of weeks ago. He hatched at The Woodmen Tower and was one of four in the 2016 clutch of young. Hunter suffers from vision impairment, known as retinitis, causing him to be nearsighted.

RAYNE - Eastern Screech Owl

Rayne joined the team just in time for Raptorfest. Weighing in at approximately 130 grams (slightly less than a baseball), this bird is the smallest of our owl ambassadors and also suffers from vision impairment. She is named in honor of Meg and Bert Raynes.

FROST - American Kestrel

Frost is a male American Kestrel that was rescued in Texas after sustaining frostbite on his left wing and two tips of his digits on his feet. Frost can no longer fly, but he can still run, jump and … educate. Frost is TRC's tiniest resident raptor.

MANZANA – Barn Owl

Manzana came into the TRC rehabilitation clinic in September 2015 as a nestling (still covered in down) in very poor condition. As she grew, she showed great potential and endurance with flight testing, but failed miserably when offered live prey. It was at that point that TRC staff discovered that she was profoundly deaf. She joined the education team in April 2016.

“Our goal is to keep wild birds wild. When that isn’t an option, we are privileged to give raptors a new role as educators and ambassadors for their species. They have so much to teach us,” said Amy McCarthy, TRC’s Executive Director.

If you would like to meet Teton Raptor Center’s newest avian ambassadors, join a Raptor Encounter in Wilson, Wednesday-Saturday at 2 p.m. (reservations recommended --- book online at tetonraptorcenter.org ). Other opportunities include: Wednesday’s “Alive at 5” program at Teton Village, Thursday’s “Raptors at the King” program at 5 pm at Snow King Mountain, and join us Wednesday, August 24th at the People’s Market. All educational experiences include close-up encounters with live raptors.

For more information, or to book a Raptor Encounter to see some of our new avian ambassadors, please contact TRC at 307.203.2551 or visit www.tetonraptorcenter.org

Feature Photo: Rayne, the new Eastern Screech Owl Ambassadors. Photo Credit: Rebecca Bredenhoft