Canyon Crash Claims Two Lives

(Jackson, Wyo.) - A fatal crash north of Alpine, Wyoming on August 6th has resulted in two deaths. Jay Lish (male), a 27-year-old resident of Etna, Wyoming and Cole Eck (male), a seven-year-old resident of Rustburg, Virginia both sustained fatal injuries from this crash.

The crash occurred at 2:20 p.m. on the 6th near mile post 125 on US Highway 89 approximately seven miles north of Alpine.

Jay Lish was a passenger in a 1993 Isuzu Rodeo driven by 26-year-old Afton, Wyoming resident Elizabeth Gay. The Isuzu was traveling northbound on US 89.

Cole Eck was a passenger in a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by 34-year-old Rustburg, VA resident Jennifer Eck. The Pontiac was traveling southbound on US 89.

Before the two vehicle collision, the northbound Isuzu entered a slide and crossed into the southbound lane of US 89. Jennifer Eck was unable to avoid the oncoming Isuzu and a "t-bone" style crash ensued. After the two vehicles crashed, the Isuzu exited the highway to the west, tripped and rolled. The Pontiac stopped in the highway.

Jay Lish was wearing his seat belt, was not ejected and sustained fatal injuries on scene. Cole Eck was wearing his seat belt, was not ejected and was taken by helicopter ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho where he succumbed to his injuries.

Elizabeth Gay (seat belt not used), Jennifer Eck (seat belt in use) and a 12-year-old female (seat belt in use) who was in the Pontiac with Jennifer Eck, were all transported by ground ambulance to St. John's Medical Center in Jackson, Wyoming and were all hospitalized.

Contributing factors in this crash that marked the 62nd and 63rd highway fatalities in Wyoming for 2016 are still under investigation. There were 92 fatalities during this same time period in 2015.

The investigation is still ongoing with no charges filed at this time.

